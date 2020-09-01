Gregory "Greg" L. Knittle, 59, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. He was born in Decatur May 12, 1961, to Mary K. (Bilderback) Knittle and the late Lisle G. Knittle. Greg was united in marriage to Debra A. Brunner May 16, 1993, in Decatur.

Greg was a member of Mt. Victory United Brethren in Christ Church of rural Decatur.

He formerly owned and operated East Side Auto in Decatur.

Greg's love for Jesus was evident in his daily life, always showing his love for others and telling his family every day that he loved them. He could fix anything, inventing numerous items such as a knitting machine, automatic can crusher, installed a motor on Deb's glider and he could sew. Greg had a wonderful sense of humor, and he loved to pick on his sisters and his wife.

Among survivors are his wife, Debra A. Knittle of Decatur; daughters, Elizabeth (Jeff) Adams of Decatur and Sasha Knittle of Fort Wayne; son, Patrick (Tasha) Knittle of Fort Wayne; mother, Mary K. Knittle of Decatur; sisters, Terri L. (Dale) Haines and Glenda S. (Kevin) Noonan, both of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Taya (Caleb) Averill, Brielle Adams, Liam Adams, Lisle Knittle, Logan Knittle, Braden Knittle, Chloe Knittle, Gabriella Knittle, Raigan Brandt, Carson Knittle and Anthony Knittle; and one great-granddaughter, Maple Mae Averill.

He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony "Tony" Knittle; grandson, Bryson Knittle; and one brother, John Knittle.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Ed Gebert officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be form 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.

Due to concerns for public safety, family and visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Those who prefer not to attend, or who are in a high risk category, may "Like" the Zwick & Jahn Facebook page, where services will be live streamed.

Preferred memorials are to Mt. Victory United Brethren in Christ Church; or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd Miami, Florida 33134.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store