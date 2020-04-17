Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Gregory L. Steward II


1971 - 2020
Gregory L. Steward II Obituary
Gregory L. Steward II, 48, Decatur, passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020, after giving glioblastoma the finger for 6 ½ years. Greg was born in Logan, Utah May 8, 1971. He married Tina (Flynn) Steward Jan. 31, 2014; she survives in Decatur.
Greg began working at Fleetwood in Riverside, California, in April of 1996, until operations were moved to Decatur, where he served as a drafting and CAD manager from 2009 to 2019. He also served his country in the United States Army from 1989-1992.
Among survivors are his father Gregory (Melanie) Steward of Corona, California; mother, Valerie (Steve) Hill of Riverside; three sons Derrick, Jarred and Wilson Steward of California; sister, Amy (Matt) Steward of Corona; brother, Stephen Hill of Riverside; maternal grandmother, Jacquita King of Linda Loma, California; niece, Lily Robles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carey and Bonnie Steward; and his maternal grandfather, Gene King.
A special thanks to his neurosurgeon, Andrew Losiniecki, who was his greatest supporter and was relentless in helping Greg not only fight cancer, but maintain a high quality of life.
Per Greg's request there will be no services.
Preferred memorials are to the family through Haggard Sefton Hirschy and Zelt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
