Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
St. Marys, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
St. Marys, IN
View Map
Gregory L. Weaver


Gregory L. Weaver Obituary
Gregory L. Weaver, 67, Rockford, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a yearlong battle with cancer. Greg was born in Decatur Oct. 4, 1951, to Paul R. Weaver and the late Theresa P. (Staniszewski) Weaver. Greg was united in marriage Oct. 23, 2001 to Rhonda S. (Edwards) Weaver.
Greg was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Mary's, Ohio. He retired from Fersinus Medical Care as a registered nurse.
He always had a love and concern for his family. He had an avid passion for grilling, working around the pond and spending time in his garden. Greg especially enjoyed riding around in his truck with his best friend, Pumpkin.
Among survivors are his wife of 18 years, Rhonda S. (Edwards) Weaver of Rockford; son, Jason Weaver of Ohio City; daughter, Amy (Dan) Purdy of Ohio City; three step-children, Edward (Mandi) Stewart of Spencerville, Ohio, Michelle Kennedy of Cincinnati, Ohio, and E'neal (Brad) of Endicott-Seminole, Florida; brother, Tim (Amy) Weaver of Decatur; sister, Paula (Randy) Oechsle of Ohio City;12 grandchildren, Caleb, Ciara, Jayden, Jarron, Kelsey, Macie, Akaykea, Ansley, Alayna, Lillee, Noah and Isiah; mother-in-law, Martha Edwards of Lima, Ohio; and two brothers-in-law, Curtis (Ruth) Edwards of Lima, Ohio, and Keith (Lisa) Edwards of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Weaver.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Mary's, with Pastor William Maki officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur, and for one hour prior to services at the church Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m..
Preferred memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church-St. Mary's, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
