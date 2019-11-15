|
Harold K. Arnold
Harold K. Arnold, 84, Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Adams County Aug. 5, 1935, to the late Floyd "Peck" and Lela (Schlickman) Arnold. On July 13, 1953, he married Pat Beitler.
Harold worked for Farm Bureau for 10 years, then worked for Zollner Pistons as a machinist for 36 years.
He was a baseball coach for Little League and Pony League in Monroe for many years, a member of the Adams County Bowling Association, was an avid golfer and IU fan and was a Monroe volunteer fireman for 25 years.
Harold was a great husband, father and grandfather. In his later years, he hauled Amish and was know as the Tootsie Roll Man!
Among survivors are his wife of 66 years, Pat Arnold of Monroe; son, Larry (Laura) Arnold of Sunny Hills, Florida; three daughters, Kathy (Bill) Stoller of Bluffton, Pam Hamilton of Monroe and Jill (Scott) Roth of Monroe; two brothers, Darrell (Joyce) Arnold of Decatur and Jim (Mary Ellen) Arnold of Geneva; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Lindsey Arnold and Jade Amweg.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Dale Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday prior to services at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Rock Study Boxing in Bluffton (for Parkinson's)
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 16, 2019