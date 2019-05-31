Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 589-3101
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Adams Woodcrest Auditorium
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ossian, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Scherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold W. Scherry


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold W. Scherry Obituary
Harold W. Scherry, 94, Decatur, passed away early Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest Assisted Living. He was born in Adams County April 16, 1925, to the late Rufus and Rosa (Beineke) Scherry. He married Dorothy I. Strahm June 15, 1947, at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church in Magley.
Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ossian. He was also a member of the Magley Quartet for many years.
A 1943 graduate of Ossian High School, he was a lifelong Adams County farmer and was a salesman for DeKalb Seeds & Callahan Beans.
He enjoyed working in his shop, making homemade ice cream and hunting. He had a strong faith and enjoyed sharing it with others. Harold always had a story or a joke to share and knew how to make friends easily.
Among survivors are his wife of nearly 72 years, Dorothy I. Scherry of Decatur; son, Wayne (Kimberly) Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; sister, Eileen Gentis of Wauseon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alison (Craig) Yoder, Ben Scherry, Joel Scherry, Nathaniel (Shannon) Rumschlag, Melanie Holmes and Heather Rumschlag; 11 great-grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Kennedy Scherry, Katelyn Rumschlag, Reese Scherry, Addison Yoder, Brock Scherry, Emmett Rumschlag, Ellerie Holmes and Bristol Scherry; two step-grandchildren, Annie (Brian) Brecht and Jason (Kacee) Kreischer; and five step-great-grandchildren, Braden Brecht, Lauren Brecht, Brody Brecht, Claire Kreischer and Paislee Kreischer.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Scherry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Ossian, with Pastor Dustin Leimgruber officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at Adams Woodcrest Auditorium, and from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now