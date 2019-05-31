Harold W. Scherry, 94, Decatur, passed away early Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest Assisted Living. He was born in Adams County April 16, 1925, to the late Rufus and Rosa (Beineke) Scherry. He married Dorothy I. Strahm June 15, 1947, at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church in Magley.

Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ossian. He was also a member of the Magley Quartet for many years.

A 1943 graduate of Ossian High School, he was a lifelong Adams County farmer and was a salesman for DeKalb Seeds & Callahan Beans.

He enjoyed working in his shop, making homemade ice cream and hunting. He had a strong faith and enjoyed sharing it with others. Harold always had a story or a joke to share and knew how to make friends easily.

Among survivors are his wife of nearly 72 years, Dorothy I. Scherry of Decatur; son, Wayne (Kimberly) Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; sister, Eileen Gentis of Wauseon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alison (Craig) Yoder, Ben Scherry, Joel Scherry, Nathaniel (Shannon) Rumschlag, Melanie Holmes and Heather Rumschlag; 11 great-grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Kennedy Scherry, Katelyn Rumschlag, Reese Scherry, Addison Yoder, Brock Scherry, Emmett Rumschlag, Ellerie Holmes and Bristol Scherry; two step-grandchildren, Annie (Brian) Brecht and Jason (Kacee) Kreischer; and five step-great-grandchildren, Braden Brecht, Lauren Brecht, Brody Brecht, Claire Kreischer and Paislee Kreischer.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Scherry.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Ossian, with Pastor Dustin Leimgruber officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at Adams Woodcrest Auditorium, and from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.