Harper Genevieve Colchin, 3-month-old infant daughter of Michael R. and Alexis K. (Reidenbach) Colchin, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She was born July 10, 2020.
Among survivors are her paternal grandparents, Nicholas S. and Nan E. Colchin; maternal grandmother, Jennifer S. (Nando S.) Villagomes; maternal grandfather, Daniel P. (Roni Poling) Reidenbach; maternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Reidenbach; maternal great-grandfather, Glen Strickler, all of Decatur; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A private funeral liturgy will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Father David Ruppert will officiate and burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Ronald McDonald House.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.