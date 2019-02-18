Heinrich "Hank" Oskar Hugo Oetting, 91, Decatur, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 14, 2019, at Adams-Woodcrest. Hank was born in Adams County March 13, 1927, to the late Henry L. and Adelinda L. (Scheumann) Oetting. He was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Macke Dec. 18, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble; she preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2010.

Hank was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, where he held several different offices within the church. He was a former board member of the Lutheran Foundation, former Farm Bureau Co-Op director, Past President of the Association of Indiana Counties and Past State President of the State County Commissioners.

He was a lifetime farmer in addition to working for 16 years for the Adams County Highway Department, from which he retired in 1992. He was also elected to three terms as an Adams County Commissioner.

Hank volunteered his time for the church, the county and the state by mowing. The corner of Minnich and U.S. 27 was always meticulously maintained thanks to his efforts. In addition he was dedicated to maintaining the church grounds. He enjoyed attending his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid IU basketball fan, being trained by his wife.

Among survivors are his sons, Carey W. (Camille) Oetting of Decatur, Ronald E. Oetting of Decatur; brother, Arnold (Jean) Oetting of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Dorothy (David) Williams of Fort Wayne and Evelyn (Phillip) DeBolt of Decatur; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oetting of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Bryan Oetting, Jennifer Garringer, Brett Oetting, Doug Oetting, Corey Oetting, Alyssa Corral, Eli Hill, Carly Oetting, Raelee Oetting and Everly Oetting; and seven great-grandchildren, Leah Oetting, Kevin Oetting, Lexi Garringer, Chevelle Oetting, Jordan Strickler, Case Oetting and Colton Garringer.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brooke Marie Oetting; and three brothers, Paul Oetting, Elmer Oetting and Clarence Oetting.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen.

Visitation will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral home, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen 175th Mission Fund or Worship Anew. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary