Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Woodcrest Chapel
Decatur, IN
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Helen L. (Steele) Emenhiser


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen L. (Steele) Emenhiser Obituary
Helen L. Emenhiser, 99, Decatur, passed away early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Idaville, Indiana, Aug. 16, 1919, to the late Roy C. and Hattie (Gibson) Steele. Helen married Daniel Edward Emenhiser Sept. 16, 1939, in Kendallville, Indiana; he preceded her in death April 26, 1993.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur.
Helen was a homemaker. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching golf and basketball, especially the NCAA Tournament. Helen was artistic and enjoyed doing word search puzzles.
Among survivors are a son, Phillip D. (Robin Woten) Emenhiser of Decatur; grandson, Jonathan P. (Heather) Emenhiser of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Elizabeth A. (Scott) Fisher and Abbey M. (Chris) Ogg, both of Decatur; and nine great-grandchildren, Alexander J. Emenhiser, Charlotte K. Emenhiser, Olivia A. Fisher, Grace E. Fisher, Katelyn M. Fisher, David D. Fisher, Elaina M. Ogg, Dylan C. Ogg and Jocelyn N. Ogg.
She was preceded in death by a son, Barry Emenhiser; two sisters, Eleanor Shoaf and Viola Miller; and a brother, Doyle G. Steele.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Woodcrest Auditorium, and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare in Berne or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 9, 2019
