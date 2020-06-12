Helen Marie Miller, 72, Angola, died at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. Helen was born in Decatur Feb. 20, 1948, to the late Hilbert and Marie (Berning) Hockemeyer. A 1966 graduate of Monmouth High School, Helen married Kenneth H. Miller Sr. March 1, 1986, in Huntington.
Helen worked for GTE/Verizon in Fort Wayne as a key punch operator for 25 years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was on the board of education. She was a member of West Otter Lake Association, membership vice president of Steuben County Lake Council and Thrivent Financial of Angola. Helen was a coordinator of the EDGE Gift Card fundraiser for the Wee Creations Preschool, the annual Easter breakfast at her church, volunteered with Santa's Helpers and helped with the Lake Association directory. She enjoyed reading and collecting Nicholas Sparks books, playing a variety of Solitaire, Tri-Ominos, Rummikube and Rack-o.
Among survivors are her husband of 34 years, Kenneth H. Miller of Angola; daughters, Sara J. (Rodney) Wilson of Celina, Ohio, and Cynthia (Keith) Tobin of Huntington; son, David A. Baumgartner of Huntington; sister, Alice Beltran of Fair Oaks, California; and brothers, Don Hockemeyer of Decatur and Richard Hockemeyer of Springfield, Ohio; step-daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Herkins of Malvern, Pennsylvania, and Debra (Keith) Ferguson of Port Charlotte, Florida; step-son, Kenneth Miller of Bradenton, Florida; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hackman.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive in Huntington, with Pastor Jeffrey Teeple officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Entombment will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
For those unable to attend the service, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 27 at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to Wee Creations Pre-School and Daycare at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont; Steuben County Lake Council Scholarship Fund; or the donor's choice of Fremont, Orland, Salem Center or Angola Fire Departments, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.