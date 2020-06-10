Ida J. Schwartz, 54, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, as a result of a traffic accident. She was born April 10, 1966, to Joe E. and Mary Troyer. On May 11, 1989, Ida married Elmer I. Schwartz.
Ida was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are her husband, Elmer I. Schwartz; children, Philip S. (Malinda) Schwartz, Rhoda S. (Eli) Schwartz, Jonathan S. (special friend, Elizabeth) Schwartz, Neal S. Schwartz, Elmer S. (special friend, Katie Ann) Schwartz, James S. (special friend, Susie) Schwartz, Wilmer S. Schwartz, Amy S. Schwartz, Lucy S. Schwartz and Matthew S. Schwartz; parents, Joe E. and Becky Troyer; brothers, Neal J. (Katie) Troyer and Rufas J. (Elizabeth) Troyer; sisters, Betty (Martin) Wickey, Suzanne (Jonas) Schwartz, Kathryn (Jake) Schwartz, Slyvia (Mark) Schwartz, Sara (Daniel) Girod, Edna (Carl) Schwartz; and her father- and mother-in-law, Elmer L. and Ida Schwartz.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Troyer; and her sister, Rebecca Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place at East Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at 1906S C.R. 300E in Decatur, and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences www.hshfuneralhome.com
Ida was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are her husband, Elmer I. Schwartz; children, Philip S. (Malinda) Schwartz, Rhoda S. (Eli) Schwartz, Jonathan S. (special friend, Elizabeth) Schwartz, Neal S. Schwartz, Elmer S. (special friend, Katie Ann) Schwartz, James S. (special friend, Susie) Schwartz, Wilmer S. Schwartz, Amy S. Schwartz, Lucy S. Schwartz and Matthew S. Schwartz; parents, Joe E. and Becky Troyer; brothers, Neal J. (Katie) Troyer and Rufas J. (Elizabeth) Troyer; sisters, Betty (Martin) Wickey, Suzanne (Jonas) Schwartz, Kathryn (Jake) Schwartz, Slyvia (Mark) Schwartz, Sara (Daniel) Girod, Edna (Carl) Schwartz; and her father- and mother-in-law, Elmer L. and Ida Schwartz.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Troyer; and her sister, Rebecca Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place at East Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at 1906S C.R. 300E in Decatur, and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences www.hshfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.