Ida J. Schwartz
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida J. Schwartz, 54, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, as a result of a traffic accident. She was born April 10, 1966, to Joe E. and Mary Troyer. On May 11, 1989, Ida married Elmer I. Schwartz.
Ida was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are her husband, Elmer I. Schwartz; children, Philip S. (Malinda) Schwartz, Rhoda S. (Eli) Schwartz, Jonathan S. (special friend, Elizabeth) Schwartz, Neal S. Schwartz, Elmer S. (special friend, Katie Ann) Schwartz, James S. (special friend, Susie) Schwartz, Wilmer S. Schwartz, Amy S. Schwartz, Lucy S. Schwartz and Matthew S. Schwartz; parents, Joe E. and Becky Troyer; brothers, Neal J. (Katie) Troyer and Rufas J. (Elizabeth) Troyer; sisters, Betty (Martin) Wickey, Suzanne (Jonas) Schwartz, Kathryn (Jake) Schwartz, Slyvia (Mark) Schwartz, Sara (Daniel) Girod, Edna (Carl) Schwartz; and her father- and mother-in-law, Elmer L. and Ida Schwartz.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Troyer; and her sister, Rebecca Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place at East Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at 1906S C.R. 300E in Decatur, and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences www.hshfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved