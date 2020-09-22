1/
Isabella May Studer
2020 - 2020
Isabella May Studer was born into eternal life Sept. 7, 2020, to Logan T. Studer and Mikyla E. Cartwright of Decatur.
Isabella's family are members of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Among survivors are her grandparents, Christina Lopez of Decatur, Brian Cartwright of Decatur, James and Becky Ingledue of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Steve Studer of Lima, Ohio; great-grandparents, Diana Lopez of Decatur and Karen Ingledue of Lima; aunts and uncles, Miguel Lopez of Fort Wayne, Benjamin Cartwright of Decatur, Autumn (Bryan) Cresie of Cincinnati, Adam Studer of Lima, Olivia Ingledue of Cincinnati, Isaiah Studer, Grace Studer and Sierra Studer, all of Lima, David and Veronica Lopez of Decatur, and Rebecca and Luke Egley of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Daniel Lopez; uncle, Daniel R. Lopez II; great-grandfather, James Ingledue; and uncle, Carlos Barker.
A private visitation and funeral liturgy will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
