Ivan Junior Roth, 79, Decatur, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County May 4, 1940, to the late Ivan M. Roth and the late Daisy (Bienz) Medaugh. He married Sandra S. (Lawson) Roth Aug. 31, 1968; she survives in Decatur.
Ivan was a 1958 graduate of Decatur High School. He retired from Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne June 30, 2000.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1967.
Ivan was a fisherman and he loved camping and gardening.
Among survivors are his son, Troy A. (Connie) Roth of Decatur; four sisters, Pauline (Lee) Edwards, Marcella "Sally" Rambo, Helen Williamson and Linda (Jerry) Rambo, all of Decatur; brother, Daniel (Sue) Roth of Decatur; and three grandchildren, Kelsey Roth, Kenadee (Carter) Sharp and Kaitlyn Roth.
He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Tracy Gayan; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Rambo and Gene Williamson.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Robert Frake officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019