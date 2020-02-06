|
|
Jacqueline "Kay" Poling Henkle, 82, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1937, to Arlo and Doris Poling.
Beverly Poling Terry writes, "Kay and I were cousins, born just nine months apart and grew up together. We had a wonderful Grandma Poling who loved God and instilled in us a deep belief. Kay knew when she took her last breath on earth, she would take her next breath in the presence of the Lord. 2 Corinthians: 5-8. She is filled with joy today and likely already wearing the white robe she longed for. We are all better for having her in our lives.
Per Kay's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020