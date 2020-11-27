1/1
J. Stuart "Stu" Miller
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Stuart "Stu" Miller, 85, Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community. He was born in Adams County May 8, 1935, to the late Walter Carl and Vera Corinne (Smith) Miller.
Stu lived in Warren until the eighth grade, when he and his family moved to Berne. He was a 1954 graduate of Berne French High School and attended Butler University.
He joined the U. S. Army from 1958-1962, and was stationed in Germany, serving during the Berlin Crisis.
Stu and Elaine Ann Gould were married on November 18, 1962, in Berne. After marriage, the couple moved to Bluffton. Stu worked for Dunbar Furniture and for Smith Brothers of Berne upholstering furniture. He continued to operate his own reupholstering business out of his home for many years.
Stu was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bluffton.
Among survivors are his wife of 58 years, Elaine of Bluffton; children Andrea (Richard) Bussert of Carroll, Ohio, and Jason (Sharon) Miller of Delaware, Ohio; and granddaughters, Audrey Elaine Bussert and Lauren Annetta Bussert.
Private family services will be held at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at MRE Cemetery in Berne.
Friends wishing to watch Stu's service may do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. You can login after 12:45 p.m. Saturday, using the Zoom meeting ID 865 7150 7215.
Preferred memorials are to First United Methodist Church; or Christian Care Retirement Community.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved