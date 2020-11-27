J. Stuart "Stu" Miller, 85, Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community. He was born in Adams County May 8, 1935, to the late Walter Carl and Vera Corinne (Smith) Miller.
Stu lived in Warren until the eighth grade, when he and his family moved to Berne. He was a 1954 graduate of Berne French High School and attended Butler University.
He joined the U. S. Army from 1958-1962, and was stationed in Germany, serving during the Berlin Crisis.
Stu and Elaine Ann Gould were married on November 18, 1962, in Berne. After marriage, the couple moved to Bluffton. Stu worked for Dunbar Furniture and for Smith Brothers of Berne upholstering furniture. He continued to operate his own reupholstering business out of his home for many years.
Stu was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bluffton.
Among survivors are his wife of 58 years, Elaine of Bluffton; children Andrea (Richard) Bussert of Carroll, Ohio, and Jason (Sharon) Miller of Delaware, Ohio; and granddaughters, Audrey Elaine Bussert and Lauren Annetta Bussert.
Private family services will be held at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at MRE Cemetery in Berne.
Friends wishing to watch Stu's service may do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. You can login after 12:45 p.m. Saturday, using the Zoom meeting ID 865 7150 7215.
Preferred memorials are to First United Methodist Church; or Christian Care Retirement Community.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.