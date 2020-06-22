Jack L. May, 64, Berne, passed away early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at Swiss Village. He was born Jan. 13, 1956, to the late Patsy A. May.

Among survivors by two daughters, Camilla May of Pocola, Oklahoma, and Cassie May of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother, Dennis May of Decatur; and three grandchildren, Allyssa Parker, Sophia Staggs and Zoeigh McKinney.

In accordance with the family's wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

