James A. Brown, 77, a former longtime resident of rural Decatur, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Liberty, Indiana. He was born in Decatur May 12, 1942, to the late Robert L. and Thelma R. (Darr) Brown.

He was a lifelong member of St. Luke Church. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Adams Central and a 1964 graduate of Taylor University. He grew up enjoying 4-H, track, baseball, basketball and farming.

Jim was an avid collector of Indian artifacts, coins, political buttons, and books. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He worked for North Adams Community Schools as a middle school science teacher. He then was employed by Fleetwood for several years.

Among survivors are his three children, Trudi (Dana) Hadden of Liberty, Todd (Michelle) Brown and Tricia Spellar, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Neil (Meleta) Brown; sister, Joan (Dave) Furey; five grandchildren, Andrew Hadden, Moriah (Hunter) Lamantia, Rachel (Ethan) Weidner, Samantha Brown and Kayla Spellar; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Liliana Weidner.

Funeral services will be at at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke Church, corner of C.R. 100N and C.R. 500W, with visitation three hours prior from 12-3 p.m. Pastor Mike Wertenberger will officiate and burial will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to St. Luke Church Building Fund or Crossroad Christian Recovery Center for Women.

Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 9, 2019