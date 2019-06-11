James A. Hackman, 84, Decatur, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. James was born in Decatur July 11, 1934, to the late Anslem B. and Mary Christine (Ulman) Hackman. On Feb. 7, 1953, he married Virginia A. Koenig; she preceded him in death Dec. 23, 2000.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was previously employed as a truck driver for Holland Trucking. James was a longstanding, proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, as well as a member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and Sons of the American Legion Post 43.

Jim knew no stranger. He was generous, full of life and loved all of his family and friends. He had a big laugh that will be hard to forget. Jim was never one to turn down a toast or a good meal. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren miss him terribly already.

Among survivors are his four children, Kathryn (Dennis) Bailey of Tallahassee, Florida, James (Cindy) Hackman Jr. of Herald, California, Christina (Dwayne Lemon) Hackman of Ottawa, Ontario, and Matthew Hackman of Avon, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Lisa Bailey Robbins, Kevin Bailey, Erin Bailey, James Hackman III, Melissa Hackman, Grace Lemon and Audrey Lemon; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Robbins and Sebastian Robbins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Eugene Hackman; and his siblings, Bernie Meyer, Leo, Pat, Edward Victor, Jack, Ed and Alvin Hackman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School.

Read More Listen to Obituary