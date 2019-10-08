Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
4017 Maplecrest Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
4017 Maplecrest Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
4150 Stellhorn Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
4150 Stellhorn Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Fisher


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Fisher Obituary
James C. Fisher, 87, Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born in Decatur Oct. 22, 1931, to the late Carl and Goldie (Sprain) Fisher. On Feb. 25, 1951, he married Phyllis J. Morrison; she preceded him in death.
James attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He owned and operated Fisher Electric Motor Services along with his brother, Jack T. Fisher. James was a member of the Detroit Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Moose Lodge of Decatur.
Among survivors are his children, Carla Gomes and Don (Lisa) Fisher; grandchildren, Colinda (David) Bauer, Jacob, James and Colissa Fisher, and Elizabeth, Erica and John D. Gomes; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colinda Picone; and brother, Jack T. Fisher.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4150 Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne, and for one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Mooseheart.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
Download Now