James C. Fisher, 87, Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born in Decatur Oct. 22, 1931, to the late Carl and Goldie (Sprain) Fisher. On Feb. 25, 1951, he married Phyllis J. Morrison; she preceded him in death.
James attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He owned and operated Fisher Electric Motor Services along with his brother, Jack T. Fisher. James was a member of the Detroit Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Moose Lodge of Decatur.
Among survivors are his children, Carla Gomes and Don (Lisa) Fisher; grandchildren, Colinda (David) Bauer, Jacob, James and Colissa Fisher, and Elizabeth, Erica and John D. Gomes; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colinda Picone; and brother, Jack T. Fisher.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4150 Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne, and for one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Mooseheart.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019