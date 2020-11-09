James D. Huser, 57, Berne, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur July 22, 1963, to the late Junior and Ruth (Tinkham) Huser.

He was a 1981 graduate of Adams Central High School.

James was a lifelong farmer in Adams County.

Among survivors are his daughter, Jennifer (Derek Alexander) Huser of Decatur; sons, Robert (Rachel) Huser of Willshire, Ohio, and Kaleb (Ashlan Bruggeman) Huser of Rockford, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Renae Huser, Trent Huser and Jackson Alexander.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Huser.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mt Hope Church of the Nazarene of rural Berne, with Pastor David Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Berne.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services at the church Wednesday.

Preferred memorials are to the American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

