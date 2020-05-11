James E. Gallaway, 75, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Van Wert Manor. He was born in Van Wert Feb. 22, 1945, to the late Ronald and Doris Viola (Fisher) Gallaway. On Feb. 28, 1965, he married Sue Ann (Oechsle) Gallaway; she passed away Dec. 23, 2014. Together, they shared more than 49 years of memories.
James was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Bronze Star and was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.
He worked as a transmission specialist for Chrysler, starting in California and then Georgia.
James was a member of the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert V.F.W. and the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed drag racing, constructing model airplanes and collecting guns.
Among survivors are two daughters, Angela (John) Marquez of Van Wert and Ashley (Jeff Norden) Gallaway of Laotto, Indiana; son, John Gallaway of Douglasville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Rylie Gallaway, Jimmy Gallaway, Anna Marquez, Reyna Marquez and Jace Marquez; brother, Terry Joe (Brenda) Gallaway of Ohio City; and a sister, Mary Ann Gallaway of Ohio City.
He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Gallaway.
Due to national health concerns, Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home and the Gallaway family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. Public memorial services will be announced at a later date. Friends and loved ones are asked to reach out to the funeral home by phone at 419-238-1112 or via online condolences at www.alspachgearhart.com, who will then share your sympathies with the Gallaway family.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.
Arrangements handled by Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy, Ohio.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020.