James M Blanton Obituary
James M. Blanton, 58, Decatur, went to be with his Lord Monday, April 8, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, May 29, 1960, to Phyllis (Motley) and the late Matt Blanton of Wellington, Kentucky. On Aug. 28, 1995, James married Deborah (Beihold) Blanton; she survives.
He served in the military as a combat engineer while stationed in Germany and Alaska. James retired as a grain inspector at Eurofins Scientifics, Inc, after 30 years. He enjoyed volunteering with EMA, weather-spotting and certifications. James and Deborah loved spending time with their fur babies, Spencer, Frisky and Joy.
Among survivors are three sisters, Robin Doscher of Wellington, Angel Hullinger of Decatur and Andrea Blanton of Wellington; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sarah Gladman and Elza Motley; mother-in-law, Rachel Beihold; and brother-in-law, Craig Doscher.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Menifee Home For Funerals with Rev. Jess Brewer officiating. Burial in the Ezel Cemetery, Ezel, Kentucky, with family and friends as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
