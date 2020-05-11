James R. "Jim" Thompson
1928-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James R. (Jim) Thompson, 91, Yorktown, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Yorktown Manor. Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late William J. and Mary Elizabeth (Whalen) Thompson. Jim married JoAnn E. Howells Aug. 6, 1952.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea. After being discharged from the Army, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve.
He retired from Bearings, Inc. in 1995 after 43 years, serving 20 years as the Muncie branch manager.
Jim loved spending time with his family more than anything. He especially enjoyed a week at the lake every summer with his children and grandchildren, and his family reunions every July in Youngstown. Jim also enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, baseball games, horse races and reading. Jim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Elks, and a charter member of the Toastmasters Organization.
Among survivors are his loving wife of 67 years, JoAnn E. (Howells) Thompson; five children, Kathleen Thompson, James (Deb) Thompson, William Thompson, Michael (Tena) Thompson and Kelli Thompson; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Bill, Maury, Don and Al Thompson; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Wardle and Margaret "Peg" Saunders.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held over the summer and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made at www.gantfuneralhomes.com.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jim's life with his family and community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved