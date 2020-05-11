James R. (Jim) Thompson, 91, Yorktown, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Yorktown Manor. Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late William J. and Mary Elizabeth (Whalen) Thompson. Jim married JoAnn E. Howells Aug. 6, 1952.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea. After being discharged from the Army, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve.
He retired from Bearings, Inc. in 1995 after 43 years, serving 20 years as the Muncie branch manager.
Jim loved spending time with his family more than anything. He especially enjoyed a week at the lake every summer with his children and grandchildren, and his family reunions every July in Youngstown. Jim also enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, baseball games, horse races and reading. Jim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Elks, and a charter member of the Toastmasters Organization.
Among survivors are his loving wife of 67 years, JoAnn E. (Howells) Thompson; five children, Kathleen Thompson, James (Deb) Thompson, William Thompson, Michael (Tena) Thompson and Kelli Thompson; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Bill, Maury, Don and Al Thompson; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Wardle and Margaret "Peg" Saunders.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held over the summer and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
