James T. "Red" McGill, 98, Decatur, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 9, 1922, to the late Thomas H. and Mary E. (Crist) McGill. On May 1, 1945, he married Jeanette C. Rumschlag.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1311.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army with the Armored Engineers, taking part in the Invasion of Normandy, then advancing through the European Theatre.
Red worked for General Electric and retired after 37 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and bowling, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Among survivors are his wife of 74 years, Jeanette C. McGill of Decatur; three sons, James T. (Carol) McGill of Decatur, Michael (Jane) McGill of Kokomo and Thomas (Sue) McGill of Decatur; two daughters, Mary Bridget McGill of Brownsburg and Kathleen (Richard) Blankenship of Florida; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel McGill; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; brother, Thomas McGill; and four sisters, Virginia Crowley, Marian Domenicali, Margaret Ziino and Laura Jakobowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the immediate family in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding. A private burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Masses.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020