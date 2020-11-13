Jan Leendert Troost, 90, Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born in the Netherlands May 5, 1930. He married Adriana Maria Jacoba Van Den Berg Sept. 4, 1952; she survives.

He served in the Dutch military. He worked for the city of Fort Wayne and Fred Meyer Piano. He had many talents, which included repairing electronic equipment, home remodeling and wood crafting. He was at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home for the last year and a half.

Among survivors are his children, Leendert Troost of Netherlands, Johanna Hursey of Decatur, Ingrid (Tony) Mendez of Decatur, John (Donna) Troost and Gary (Querine) Troost of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild; and a son-in-law.

A private family memorial dinner honoring Jan will be held.

Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home 8408 Covington Road.



