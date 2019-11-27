|
|
Jane E. "Maude" Suman, 81, of Berne and a former longtime resident of Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 24, 2019, at Swiss Village. She was born in Adams County May 9, 1938, to Arthur A. and Fannie K. (Brodbeck) Ross. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Suman Nov. 23, 1956, at Mt. Zion United Brethren in Christ Church in Bobo; he preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2017.
Jane attended Mt. Zion United Brethren in Christ Church in Bobo.
She was a homemaker and had also worked for 18 years at West End Restaurant and 17 years at Alexander's Demo Service.
Jane loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Among survivors are a son, Pastor Ernest Lee (Becky) Suman of Decatur; two daughters, Linda S. (Michael) Hakes Jr. and Kathleen J. (Dennis) Hess, both of Decatur; sister, Audrey Cowans of Decatur; nine grandchildren, John Suman, Jill (Ryan) Moore, Tony Hakes, Nathasha Hakes, Patrick (Ally) Hakes, Zackary Hakes, Jaymee Hess, Stephanie Hess and Nathan Hess; and 13 great-grandchildren, Gracy Marie Suman, Dakotta Suman, Max Suman, Josheb Moore, Jubilee Moore, Lilly Carol, Gage Carol, Danny Hakes, Ella Hakes, Reece Cobb, Chanler Cobb, Sophie Cobb and Analisse Hess.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Harry Ross and Zachary Allen Ross; and two sisters, Merman Havens and Mary Case.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Ernie Suman and Pastor Wes Kuntzman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Mt. Zion United Brethren Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019