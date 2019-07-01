Home

Jane Evelyn Becker

Jane Evelyn Becker Obituary
Jane Evelyn Becker, 55, Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Among survivors are her sisters, Nadine E. (Wilbur) Miller and Teresa L. Becker and Linda K. Becker, all of Decatur, Doreen S. Becker and Rhonda A. (Mark) Mendenhall of Kendallville, Indiana; and brother, Dennis W. (Jessica) Becker of Decatur;
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Andrew Lyons officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 2, 2019
