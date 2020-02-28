Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:15 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:15 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Janet E. Leos


1960 - 2020
Janet E. Leos Obituary
Janet E. "Red" (Shaw) Leos, 59, Decatur, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Red was born in Decatur June 25, 1960, to the late Ellis Shaw and Goldie May (Hollopeter) Brown.
Red was a retired LPN and had worked at several area retirement homes and most recently at Lutheran Life Villages and Heritage Park both in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of the Eagles Lodge #2653 in Decatur.
Red was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She also enjoyed thrift store shopping and was a self-proclaimed "wife of George Strait".
Among survivors are two daughters, Marie Reyes of Mansfield, Ohio, and Dawnica Kindred of Celina, Ohio; two sons, Nicholas Kindred of Anderson, Indiana, and Lucas-Christopher Kindred (Christopher Stemen) of London, Ohio; fiancé, Brian Hall of Decatur; mother, Goldie Brown of Decatur; three brothers, Ellis (Karen) Shaw of Florida, Calvin (Tina) Shaw and Allen Shaw, both of Decatur; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 4:20 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4:20 p.m. Saturday, prior to services. She will be laid to rest next to her father in Tabor, Iowa, at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family or Adams County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
