1/1
Janet E. Purk
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet E. Purk, 68, formerly of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne June 9, 1952, to the late Edwin D. and Mary L. (Heath) Purk.
Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.
She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Crestview Knights. She also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes every year. But, most importantly, Janet loved her family.
Among survivors are a sister, Bernita (Bill) Griner of Decatur; nephew, Murlin (Kelly) Griner of Decatur; niece, Corina (fiance, Lon Linker) Lister; great- nieces and nephews, Samantha (John) Sorg, Shawntel Griner, Zacary (Angie) Lister, Shelby Griner and Alex (Haley) Singleton; great-great- nieces and nephews, Brooklynn Sorg, Remington Sorg, Bennett Sorg, Payton Myers, Roxanne Griner and Jameson Lister; aunt, Betty Brown; and a nephew, Greg (Joyce) Reider and family.
Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Graveside services will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Van Wert County Humane Society.
To share in Janet's online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com
Arrangements handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved