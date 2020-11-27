Janet E. Purk, 68, formerly of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne June 9, 1952, to the late Edwin D. and Mary L. (Heath) Purk.
Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.
She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Crestview Knights. She also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes every year. But, most importantly, Janet loved her family.
Among survivors are a sister, Bernita (Bill) Griner of Decatur; nephew, Murlin (Kelly) Griner of Decatur; niece, Corina (fiance, Lon Linker) Lister; great- nieces and nephews, Samantha (John) Sorg, Shawntel Griner, Zacary (Angie) Lister, Shelby Griner and Alex (Haley) Singleton; great-great- nieces and nephews, Brooklynn Sorg, Remington Sorg, Bennett Sorg, Payton Myers, Roxanne Griner and Jameson Lister; aunt, Betty Brown; and a nephew, Greg (Joyce) Reider and family.
Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Graveside services will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Van Wert County Humane Society.
