Janet "Colleen" (Evans) Hirschy Teeter

Janet "Colleen" Hirschy Teeter, 84, formerly of Decatur, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Center. She was born in Pleasant Mills to the late Richard F. and Gretchen (Smith) Evans. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Hirschy, Aug. 9, 1994; and her second husband, Vincel Teeter.
Among survivors are by her son, Roger (Lynette) Hirschy of Wolcottville, Indiana; two daughters, Cheryl (Cecil) Kruse of Decatur and Terri (Brad) Logan of Warwick, Rhode Island; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 9-11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Karen Garner and burial will follow next to her husband, Vernon Hirschy, in the Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Boys & Girls Club, Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 25, 2019
