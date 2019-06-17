Home

Janet K. Kohn


1941 - 2019
Janet K. Kohn Obituary
Janet K. Kohn, 77, Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Van Wert, Ohio, Nov. 19, 1941, to the late Cecil and Grace (Troutner) Foor.
She worked as a homemaker.
Among survivors are her two daughters, Annette (Brian) Lippi of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Amy Thatcher of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Abby Thatcher, Gage and Jake Lippi; and a great-grandchild, Lucas Norman.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 18, 2019
