Janet Kae Bixler, 76, a lifelong resident of Berne, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born in Berne June 18, 1943, to the late Forrest Danner and the late Helen (Sprunger) Beer. She was united in marriage to Fred Bixler Jan. 14, 1962, at First Mennonite Church in Berne.
Janet was a member of First Mennonite Church and enjoyed using her quilting talents for the Women's Ministry Group.
She was a lifelong homemaker and also assisted in the office as needed for Berne Hi-Way Hatchery. She also worked briefly for Home Dairy in Berne.
Janet took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, especially attending their many activities as their biggest cheerleader. She held her faith and family very close to her. Janet was very passionate, meticulous and a very gifted quilter. She enjoyed hosting people for various occasions, especially her family and her Bible study group; she was very precise and selective in all the details of preparing for her guests. Janet enjoyed traveling to many different places and she absolutely loved any type of chocolate.
Among survivors are her husband of 57 years, Fred Bixler of Berne; sons, Bob (Lisa) Bixler of Geneva and Dr. Scott (Joni) Bixler of Berne; daughter, Aimee (Dr. Jay) Hwang of Chicago, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Kylee Bixler, Braden Bixler, Emily Hwang, Brooklyn Bixler, Gracyn Bixler, Ella Hwang and Kapri Bixler.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Mike Wertenberger, Father Larry Smith and Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.
Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m. Sunday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Swiss Village Samaritan Fund.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019