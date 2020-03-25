|
|
Janet Ruth Davis of Wren, Ohio, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born to the late Joseph G.E. Pence and Thelma V. (Davis) Hutchins April 17, 1935.
She was a 1953 graduate of the Wren High School and a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church in America, where she was active in the Women's Fellowship. She was a long-standing member of the Wren Christmas Society and an avid supporter of the Wren Ballpark Association, rarely missing a game of summer ball. Her sports enthusiasm carried through to school sports where she and Moe could be seen at every Crestview home game cheering on her mighty Knights. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan.
Janet retired in 2000, after 29 years of service at CTS of Berne, where she made many wonderful life-long friends.
Janet was united in marriage to Larry "Moe" Davis Oct. 9, 1955, in Decatur. Together they raised four children, Jeff (Carrie), Laura, Jack (Monica) and James "Jamey." Janet enjoyed her seven grandchildren, Joe (Ashlynn), Kristen, Jay and Kim Davis, Natalie (Aaron) Cline, Nick (Siobhan) Marquardt and Payton (Travis) Hamrick, as well as her great-grandchildren, Emma, McKinley, Hadley, Ryder, Breccan, Leighton, Emma and Boden.
Each child and every grandchild holds a special memory of Janet, whether it be learning to play cards, a day spent shopping or lunch being served in the middle of a "hard work day."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; son, Jamey; and sister, Joan Nicholson.
There will be a private service held for family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Wren EMS or St. Paul Reformed Church in America.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020