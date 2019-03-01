Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Janette R. Painter

Janette R. Painter Obituary
Janette R. Painter, 90, a former longtime resident of Willshire, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019, at Colonial Nursing Center in Rockford, Ohio. She was born in Allen County, Ohio, April 11, 1928, to the late Harvey F. and Elizabeth E. (Haverstick) Crites. She married Charles L. Painter Nov. 27, 1947, in Willshire; he preceded her in death Oct. 30, 1990.
She was a former member of the Van Wert County Harness Horseman's Association.
Janette was the former owner of C.J.'s Restaurant in Willshire from 1975-1988. She had also worked at Lakeside Manor in Decatur, Decatur Casting, Joe's Village Restaurant in Willshire and she made pies for Painter's Place in Willshire.
She enjoyed horse racing and watching her grandchildren play sports. She was an excellent pie baker and cook.
Among survivors are four sons, John (Dixie) Painter of Fort Wayne, Charles (Barb) Painter of Celina, Ohio, Jeffrey Painter of Rockford and Stuart Painter of Decatur; two daughters, Sherry (Brad) Adler of Willshire and Lisa (Jon) Caffee of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Gayla Painter of Willshire; 15 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda A. Ramey, in September of 2008; son, Lewis L. Painter, in July of 2011; a great-grandson, Scott Gilbert; four brothers and seven sisters.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, with Pastor Diane Mendelson officiating. Burial will follow at Willshire Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the State of the Heart Hospice in Coldwater, Ohio.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
