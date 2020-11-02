1/1
Janice E. "Jan" Thatcher
1932 - 2020
Janice "Jan" E. Thatcher, 88, Decatur, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Decatur Feb. 22, 1932, to the late Buford L. and Viola L (Kreischer) Dull. Jan was united in marriage to Byron E. "Gene" Thatcher Dec. 31, 1950, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Ohio City, Ohio; he preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2006.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Reformed Church, in Ohio City. She was also a member of the Decatur Elks Lodge 993.
After graduation from Wren High School, she went to work for GE in Decatur, until her first child was born. Jan was a stay-at-home mom for the next 15 years serving her family. After raising her family, she returned to GE until they closed the Decatur plant.
Jan loved being with family and friends, and she never missed a party. Jan didn't take up golfing until she was 65, and she played it for 20 years.
Among survivors are two sons, Thane (Stella) Thatcher of Columbus, Ohio, and Scott (Anne) Thatcher of Mason, Ohio; and the lights of her life, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Evelyn) Dull, June 7, 1979.
Private family services will be held, with burial at Protestant Evangelical Cemetery, in Ohio City.
Preferred Memorials are to St. Paul United Church of Christ.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
