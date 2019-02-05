Janice M. (Roth) Barr, 80, Bluffton, and a former longtime resident of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Anderson. She was born in Adams County Jan. 15, 1939, to the late Frank S. and Gladys (Rhynard) Bailey. She was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Roth May 2, 1973, in Jonesboro, Tennessee; he preceded her in death Aug. 12, 1991. She then married John J. Barr; he preceded her in death July 12, 2003.

She was a former member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Decatur. Janice worked at Dolco Packaging for 19 years, retiring in 1996.

Among survivors are her son, William (Karen) Hart of Monroeville; two daughters, Treva (Lloyd) Johnson of Anderson and Sandra Roth of Bluffton; son-in-law, Roger Hodle of Bluffton; three sisters, Evelyn (Jerry) Ickes of Montpelier, Kathleen (Brady) McCoy of Branson, Missouri, and Joyce Ayres of Celina, Ohio; and 10 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Neal Hart; two daughters, Cynthia Nieves and Donna Hodle; two sisters, Edna Mae Bleeke and Esther Geissler; two brothers, Richard L. and Wilbur Bailey; and two grandchildren, Ronald "Bubba" Sorg and Chelsea Kay Hart.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or . Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary