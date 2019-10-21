|
|
Jared M. Beer, 43, Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Decatur July 31, 1976, to Terry A. Beer and Connie (Paul, Boone) Beer. Jared married Chelsea N. (Hunt) Beer Oct. 28, 2017, in Bluffton; she survives.
He was a1994 graduate of Bellmont High School, and earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Information Systems Management from Northwood University.
Jared was a third-generation owner/operator of the Stag Bar in Bluffton.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughters. He liked his motorcycles, boating and canoeing with friends and family. He will be remembered for "treating his friends like brothers."
Among survivors are his two daughters, Brandy Nicole Beer and Blakely Lacinda Beer, both of Bluffton; step-mother, Mary Jo Beer of Bluffton; siblings, Jamie (Jeff) Elzey, Amie Omlor and Jody (Robb) Wilson, all of Indianapolis; uncle, Richard J. Boone of Florida; and a great-great aunt, Ethel Bennett of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Lacinda Boone; and grandfather, Arthur Beer.
A celebration of life service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Bill "Moss" Whitright sharing. There will be a celebration of life gathering at The Stag Bar in Bluffton, following the service at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 3-7 Wednesday prior to the services at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the children's education fund.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019