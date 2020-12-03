Jay Bauman, 80, North Webster, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Grace Village Retirement Community, where he had resided for the past month. He was born in Decatur May 18, 1940, to the late Waldo and Mary Ellen (Callihan) Bauman. Jay was united in marriage to Janice "Jan" (Haffner) Bauman April 19, 1964, in Portland; she survives in North Webster.

He served his county in the United States Army, stationed in Korea during Vietnam from 1961-1967.

Jay graduated from Geneva High School in 1959. He was a member of North Webster United Methodist Church and a member of the American Legion Post 253 North Webster.

He was employed at Parker Hannifan in Fort Wayne for 30 years, retiring as an inspector in 1999.

Among survivors are his daughter, Becky (Bill) Grimm of Berne; son, David (Kristi) Bauman of Monroe; brother, Brian Bauman of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Marcia Bauman of Berne; five grandchildren, Landon (Katie) Bauman of Berne, Nathan Bauman of Berne, Kelsey Bauman of Berne, Alise (Nathan) Hess and Blake Bauman; and four great-grandchildren, Analisse Hess, Kadin Beaman, Sydney Smith and Chelsea Smith.

He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Bauman, March 15, 2016; sister, Cheryl Lehmann; and one brother, Deryl Bauman.

Private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchoffer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Bryan Kaiser officiating. A public graveside service will be announced at a later date, perhaps in spring 2021.

Preferred memorials are to North Webster United Methodist Church; North Webster; or the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel.

