Jean Ann (Klepper) McNamara, 86, Center Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Heather Glen Senior Living in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Michael Leo McNamara. Jean was born in Decatur to the late Carl Joseph and Rose Marie (Smith) Klepper.

She received her bachelor's degree in 1954 from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and studied abroad at Oxford University, U.K.

Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Church, Allentown, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active with the RCIA program. She was involved for many years with Congregations United For Neighborhood Action (CUNA) and volunteered at the Ecumenical Kitchen. She also tutored English as a second language in both Allentown and Reading, Pennsylvania, and volunteered with the Southern Lehigh Music Parent's Club.

In the early years of raising her family, Jean pursued a nursing degree and was diligent in her dedication to fostering a love of music and the arts in all her children.

Among survivors are her daughter, Mariestelle L. and her husband, Michael Barry of Allentown; sons, Charles L. and his wife, Marylou (Kaminski) McNamara of Rockville, Maryland, Jon M. and his wife, Patricia (Scanlan) McNamara of Allentown, Christopher P. and his wife, Cara (McVeigh) McNamara of Catonsville, Maryland; daughters, Rosanna C. and her husband, Kitchener Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lizabeth C. McNamara of Cleveland, Ohio, Carla J. and her husband, Thomas Rappaselli of Mount Penn, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; brother, James L. Klepper and his wife, Alberta, of Poland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Brendan McNamara; and her sister, Carla Rose (Klepper) Hebein and her husband Tom Hebein.

A pre-service remembrance/visitation will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be made to Ecumenical Kitchen, c/o Catholic Charities, Diocese of Allentown: https://community.allentowndiocese.org/pages/catholic-charities/catholic-charities.