Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann McNamara


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Ann McNamara Obituary
Jean Ann (Klepper) McNamara, 86, Center Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Heather Glen Senior Living in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Michael Leo McNamara. Jean was born in Decatur to the late Carl Joseph and Rose Marie (Smith) Klepper.
She received her bachelor's degree in 1954 from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and studied abroad at Oxford University, U.K.
Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Church, Allentown, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active with the RCIA program. She was involved for many years with Congregations United For Neighborhood Action (CUNA) and volunteered at the Ecumenical Kitchen. She also tutored English as a second language in both Allentown and Reading, Pennsylvania, and volunteered with the Southern Lehigh Music Parent's Club.
In the early years of raising her family, Jean pursued a nursing degree and was diligent in her dedication to fostering a love of music and the arts in all her children.
Among survivors are her daughter, Mariestelle L. and her husband, Michael Barry of Allentown; sons, Charles L. and his wife, Marylou (Kaminski) McNamara of Rockville, Maryland, Jon M. and his wife, Patricia (Scanlan) McNamara of Allentown, Christopher P. and his wife, Cara (McVeigh) McNamara of Catonsville, Maryland; daughters, Rosanna C. and her husband, Kitchener Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lizabeth C. McNamara of Cleveland, Ohio, Carla J. and her husband, Thomas Rappaselli of Mount Penn, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; brother, James L. Klepper and his wife, Alberta, of Poland, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Brendan McNamara; and her sister, Carla Rose (Klepper) Hebein and her husband Tom Hebein.
A pre-service remembrance/visitation will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m.
Arrangements were handled by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Preferred memorials may be made to Ecumenical Kitchen, c/o Catholic Charities, Diocese of Allentown: https://community.allentowndiocese.org/pages/catholic-charities/catholic-charities.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now