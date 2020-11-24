Jean R. Renier, 97, Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Dixon, Indiana, June 27, 1923, to the late William B. and Ameilia M. (Zimmerman) Murchland. She was first united in marriage to Pete Hines; he preceded her in death. Following Pete's death, she was united in marriage to Herbert J. Renier; he preceded her in death in April of 1964.
She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville, and helped with the Ladies Guild of the church for many years.
Jean was employed and retired from Rea Magnet Wire, with 40 years of service.
She was a die-hard couponer and shopper. She lived to SHOP! She was very devoted to visiting and providing support to people in her life.
Among survivors are her daughter, Joyce (Tim) Kimmel of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, LaVon Ertel of New Haven; five grandchildren, Brenda (John) Kumfer, Shelley (Gregg) Spieth, Todd (Karen) Ertel, Tyler Kimmel and Amanda Kimmel; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Bultemeier, Halie Harting, Jerrid Rydell and Charlotte Kimmel; nine great-great-grandchildren, Annistyn Bultemeier, Waylin Harting, Miley Brown, Leland Bultemeier, Kenlie Harting, Adalynn Brown, Deacon Bultemeier, Rhett Harting and Marrin Harting; two step great-grandchildren, Cody Miller and Jacob (Brittany) Miller; and five step-great-great-grandchildren, Lexi, Mavrick, Wrenlee, Hadley and Sutton Miller.
She was preceded in death a son, Wayne Ertel, in 1993; several children in infancy; a great-granddaughter, Courtney Ertel Brown; four brothers, Paul Murchland, Olen Murchland, Eugene Murchland and William Murchland; five sisters, Lela Siders, Lula Mull, Ellen Waterman, Edith Siders and Glenna Murchland; and a caring companion, Herbert Schortgen.
A private family prayer service will be held Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, with Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Interment will be at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Besancon. Masks will be required.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the Holy Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Friday. Masks are required and attendance will be limited to 25 people, following guidelines established by the State of Indiana for Allen County.
Preferred memorials are to St. Rose Catholic Church for Masses; St. Rose Catholic School; Monroeville EMS; or Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.