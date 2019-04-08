Jeanine C. (Wilder) Rue, 70, Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. She was born in Decatur March 30, 1949,to the late Arthur B. and Helen I. (Tricker) Wilder.

She was a 1967 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School and then went on to receive her Masters in Cosmetology from Ravenscroft Beauty College. She was the owner and operator of Cameo Styling by Jeanine in Decatur.

Jeanine was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. She was also involved with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Preble Volunteer Fire Department. She loved her family above all and was cherished by her nieces and nephews.

Among survivors are two sons, Bobby A. Rue of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher J. (Carla) Rue of Moscow Mills, Missouri; three daughters, Desiree M. (David) Zimmerman of Fort Wayne, Arianne M. (Timothy) Davis of Fort Wayne and Elisa M. (Aleksandar) Goreski of Chicago, Illinois; five brothers, Arthur Wilder, James (Jean) Wilder, Glenn (Deb) Wilder, David (Deb) Wilder and Paul (Janet) Wilder; two sisters, Louise Hoffman and Lynnette (Larry) McChessney; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Austin Davis; two brothers, D. Joseph and Edward Wilder; and two sisters, Charlene White and Rosalie Homan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father Jacob Meyer will be officiating and burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School, Decatur.

Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com