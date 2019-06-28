Home

Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 589-3101
Jeannine C. (Schultz) Gerber


1938 - 2019
Jeannine C. (Schultz) Gerber Obituary
Jeannine C. Gerber, 81, Berne, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her residence. Her death was unexpected. She was born in Decatur Jan. 28, 1938, to the late Gerhard and Helen (Daniels) Schultz. Jeannine was united in marriage to Howard James Gerber May 14, 1960, in Decatur; he preceded her in death Aug. 7, 1998.
She was a former member of the Peace Lutheran Church-Berne. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 468 Auxiliary in Berne.
Jeannine was a very proud homemaker. She was formerly employed at the Gifford's IGA and also the Poplar Restaurant, both in Berne. During the period of her life when she lived in Angola, Indiana, she worked at Scott's Supermarket and Goodwill.
She enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren. Fishing and spending time at Bass Lake in Steuben County was an important part of her life. An early Facebook pioneer, she liked keeping up and communicating with her friends. She enjoyed Bingo at the American Legion over the years and in her most recent years … Candy Crush!
Among survivors are a son, Michael (Jamie) Gerber of Berne; daughter, Teresa Ponder of Port Orange, Florida; sister, Kathleen (Bob) Cleveland of Paris, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Mara (Joshua) Myers, Kadin Gerber, Jerrad Gerber, Caylin Ponder and Aubri Gerber; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett Myers and Milah Myers.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Gerber; and brother, Gary Schultz.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Rick Schwartz officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family (checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home).
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 28, 2019
