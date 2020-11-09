Jeffrey L. Smith, 65, formerly of Decatur, died unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2020. He was the son of Rev. Elbert and Thelma Smith, formerly of Decatur. He married Cathy Hrncirik in 1976.

He graduated from Bellmont High School in 1973, and DeVry University in Illinois in 1975. He worked for 32 years at EMD Locomotive as an electrical technical engineer in locomotive maintenance, first in Illinois and then in California.

Jeff will be remembered as having a brilliant mind, quirky spirit and as being intensely interesting.

Among survivors are his wife, Cathy; mother, Thelma Smith; brother David Smith; sister Peggy Jones; several nieces and nephews, great-nephews and great-niece; and his faithful pets.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be a private service with no visitation.

Preferred memorials are to Stop Suicide NE Indiana (c/o of Allen County Drug/Alcohol Consortium); or Jeff's causes of Animal Welfare or Disaster and Humanitarian Relief.



