1/1
Jeffrey L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey L. Smith, 65, formerly of Decatur, died unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2020. He was the son of Rev. Elbert and Thelma Smith, formerly of Decatur. He married Cathy Hrncirik in 1976.
He graduated from Bellmont High School in 1973, and DeVry University in Illinois in 1975. He worked for 32 years at EMD Locomotive as an electrical technical engineer in locomotive maintenance, first in Illinois and then in California.
Jeff will be remembered as having a brilliant mind, quirky spirit and as being intensely interesting.
Among survivors are his wife, Cathy; mother, Thelma Smith; brother David Smith; sister Peggy Jones; several nieces and nephews, great-nephews and great-niece; and his faithful pets.
He was preceded in death by his father.
There will be a private service with no visitation.
Preferred memorials are to Stop Suicide NE Indiana (c/o of Allen County Drug/Alcohol Consortium); or Jeff's causes of Animal Welfare or Disaster and Humanitarian Relief.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved