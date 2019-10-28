Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Jennifer J. Bauman


1973 - 2019
Jennifer J. Bauman Obituary
Jennifer J. Bauman, 46, Decatur, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wells County March 6, 1973, to Galen Bauman and Joyce (Clem) Arner.
Jennifer loved to crochet and sew. She loved spending time with her great-nieces and loved animals.
Among survivors are her mother, Joyce (Jerry) Arner of Decatur; father, Galen Bauman of Berne; sister, Robin (Todd) Longenbaugh of Columbia City; step-brothers, Cary (Melissa) Arner of Preble and Chad Arner of Decatur; step-sister, Mandy (Joseph) Brenner of Decatur; four nephews, Taylor Affolder, Trew Thomas, Gavin Arner and Trevor Longenbaugh; three nieces, Summer Chervenka, Cailyn Brenner and Claire Arner; two great-nieces, Alice and Lucy Affolder; and one great-nephew, Kai Chervenka.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Lucille Clem; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Majorie Bauman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating. Burial will follow in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
