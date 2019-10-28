Home

Jennifer James "Jeni" Franz


1984 - 2019
Jennifer James "Jeni" Franz, 35, Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 27, 2019, at her parent's residence. She was born in Fort Wayne May 10, 1984, to James H. "Jim" and Lorretta J. "Lorie" (Strader) Franz.
Jeni had previously worked at CME in Monroeville for five years.
She was an animal lover, especially horses, and was involved in horse shows for many years. She had been involved in Adams County 4-H Horse and Pony. Jeni was a bit of a comedian and loved to make people laugh.
Among survivors are her son, Mason Zachary Moser of Decatur; parents, Jim and Lorie Franz of Decatur; three sisters, Angie Franz, Liz (Jon) Heyerly and Mandie (Rich) Reilly, all of Decatur; nieces and nephews, Haley Aker, Hannah Hammond, Quentin Voirol, May Heyerly, Gus Heyerly and Amelia Reilly; and great-niece and great-nephews, Colton Davis, Carlee Davis and Caleb Davis.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William and Beverly (Jared) Strader; and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Helen (Nahrwold) Franz.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
