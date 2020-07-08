1/
Jeremy S. Obenauf
Jeremy S. Obenauf, 47, Dublin, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2020. He was born to the late Brad Obenauf and Susan (Fogg) Obenauf Moore.
Among survivors are his mother and step-father, Susan (Don) Obenauf Moore of Beverly Hills, Florida; and two daughters, Katrina Obenauf and Kendall Obenauf, both of Hilliard, Ohio.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday. Please feel free to wear your favorite sport attire.
Preferred memorials are to the girls' education fund, with checks payable to Susan Obenauf Moore; or to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. All donations please send to the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 N. 2nd St. Decatur, IN 46733.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
