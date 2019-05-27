Jerome D. Rauch, 83, Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community following an extended illness. He was born in Berne May 5, 1936, to the late Jay A. and Mabel M. (Groh) Rauch. He married Virginia L. (Neuenschwander) Rauch in Bluffton June 6, 1954; she survives.

A 1954 graduate of Berne High School, Jerome was a farmer for many years. He also worked at Franklin Electric for 10 years and was the owner/operator of "Music Manor" for many years. In addition, he worked for Indiana Department of Transportation for 25 years, serving in many key positions. He retired in 1995. Jerome drove school bus for Bluffton Harrison Schools for 17 years. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Jerome was an accomplished musician; he had the ability to play many instruments. He had a love for music, and many knew him as the local piano tuner. He enjoyed traveling and going on bus trips with his wife, and family camping trips.

Among survivors include his three children, Cindy (Stan) Geisel of Bluffton, Jerry (Kathy) Rauch of Bluffton and Michael (Susan) Rauch of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton. Steve Ringger and Doyle Frauhiger will officiate.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary