Jerome L. Flueckiger
1921 - 2020
Jerome L. Flueckiger, 99, Berne, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swiss Village. He was born in Adams County June 25, 1921, to the late Carl and Nora (Mettler) Flueckiger. He was united in marriage to Thelma Lee Boyd May 15, 1948; she preceded him in death Oct. 10, 2012.
Jerome served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II from 1942-1945. He was proud of his service as a B-24 pilot.
He was a member of First Mennonite Church in Berne, as well as the American Legion Post 468.
Jerome was a retired Adams County farmer, and was employed with CTS in Berne for 25 years.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed following national politics.
Among survivors are his sister, Geraldine Craig of Marion, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva, with Rev. Anita Rediger officiating.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
