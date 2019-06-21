Jerry A. Brewer, 71, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Van Wert, Ohio, April 18, 1948, to the late George A. and Vera C. (Sites) Brewer. On July 14, 1972, he married Patricia R. Schnepp.

A 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jerry was drafted into the United States Army and served a tour in the Vietnam War. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Among survivors are his wife of 47 years, Pat R. Brewer of Decatur; two daughters, Danielle K. Brewer of Indianapolis and Tiffanie J. Brewer of Decatur; two grandchildren, Leah Crowder and Seth Smith; a great-grandchild, Kayden Brewer; two sisters, Judy (Jerry) Fisher and Darlene (Howard) Shobe, both of Van Wert; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kiracofe of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Kiracofe.

A private family viewing will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home and burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Preferred memorials are to s.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary