Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry A. Brewer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry A. Brewer Obituary
Jerry A. Brewer, 71, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Van Wert, Ohio, April 18, 1948, to the late George A. and Vera C. (Sites) Brewer. On July 14, 1972, he married Patricia R. Schnepp.
A 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jerry was drafted into the United States Army and served a tour in the Vietnam War. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for 40 years, retiring in 2010.
Among survivors are his wife of 47 years, Pat R. Brewer of Decatur; two daughters, Danielle K. Brewer of Indianapolis and Tiffanie J. Brewer of Decatur; two grandchildren, Leah Crowder and Seth Smith; a great-grandchild, Kayden Brewer; two sisters, Judy (Jerry) Fisher and Darlene (Howard) Shobe, both of Van Wert; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kiracofe of Van Wert.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Kiracofe.
A private family viewing will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home and burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Preferred memorials are to s.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now