Jerry A. Kelley
1947 - 2020
Jerry A. Kelley, 73, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Jerry was born Feb. 26, 1947, to the late Harold and Florine (Gaskil) Kelley. On May 24, 1999, he married Vada Lucille Morrison; she preceded him in death May 29, 2016.
Jerry worked in production at Navistar. He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman Club.
Among survivors are his children, Kathy (Jeff) Eby of Fort Wayne, Mary Thornburg of Hicksville, Ohio, Susan Steele of Antwerp, Ohio, Linda Stairhime of Fort Wayne, Karen Beagle of Hicksville, Sarah Thornburg of Hicksville and Doug Kelley of Urbana, Ohio; brother, Ronald Kelley of Decatur; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Groh, in 2019; and two brothers, Wendel Kelley in 2010, and Bob Kelley in 1982.
A private family visitation will take place at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

