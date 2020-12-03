Jerry A. Kelley, 73, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Jerry was born Feb. 26, 1947, to the late Harold and Florine (Gaskil) Kelley. On May 24, 1999, he married Vada Lucille Morrison; she preceded him in death May 29, 2016.
Jerry worked in production at Navistar. He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman Club.
Among survivors are his children, Kathy (Jeff) Eby of Fort Wayne, Mary Thornburg of Hicksville, Ohio, Susan Steele of Antwerp, Ohio, Linda Stairhime of Fort Wayne, Karen Beagle of Hicksville, Sarah Thornburg of Hicksville and Doug Kelley of Urbana, Ohio; brother, Ronald Kelley of Decatur; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Groh, in 2019; and two brothers, Wendel Kelley in 2010, and Bob Kelley in 1982.
A private family visitation will take place at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Angel Cancer Fund.
