Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hirschy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry D. Hirschy


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry D. Hirschy Obituary
Jerry D. Hirschy, 77, Monroe, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Adams County Dec. 30, 1942, to the late Wayne H. and Dortha M. (Ray) Hirschy. On Nov. 3, 1963, he married Alice Steiner.
He was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church and was active with their Food Pantry. He worked for the Zollner Corporation for 38 years and was a custodian for Adams Central Community Schools following his retirement.
Jerry helped start the Monroe Little League and was a coach for many years. He was a fireman with the Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept. for 19 years. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Indiana Hoosiers.
Among survivors are his wife of 56 years, Alice Hirschy of Monroe; two daughters, Tonya J. (Jeff) Hoffman and Cindy M. (Tim) Jackson, both of Decatur; two brothers, David (Libby) Hirschy of Peoria, Illinois and Keith Hirschy of Pikeville, North Carolina; two sisters, Jo Ann (Bill) Strait of Monroe and Phyllis (Jim) Stauffer of Yorktown; and four grandchildren, Jace Hill, Dane Hoffman, Jake Jackson and Lilli Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Drake Hill, in 2011.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Monroe United Methodist Church, with Pastor Dave Myers officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ray Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, from 9-10 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Angel Caner Fund or Monroe United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -