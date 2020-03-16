|
Jerry D. Hirschy, 77, Monroe, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Adams County Dec. 30, 1942, to the late Wayne H. and Dortha M. (Ray) Hirschy. On Nov. 3, 1963, he married Alice Steiner.
He was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church and was active with their Food Pantry. He worked for the Zollner Corporation for 38 years and was a custodian for Adams Central Community Schools following his retirement.
Jerry helped start the Monroe Little League and was a coach for many years. He was a fireman with the Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept. for 19 years. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Indiana Hoosiers.
Among survivors are his wife of 56 years, Alice Hirschy of Monroe; two daughters, Tonya J. (Jeff) Hoffman and Cindy M. (Tim) Jackson, both of Decatur; two brothers, David (Libby) Hirschy of Peoria, Illinois and Keith Hirschy of Pikeville, North Carolina; two sisters, Jo Ann (Bill) Strait of Monroe and Phyllis (Jim) Stauffer of Yorktown; and four grandchildren, Jace Hill, Dane Hoffman, Jake Jackson and Lilli Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Drake Hill, in 2011.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Monroe United Methodist Church, with Pastor Dave Myers officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ray Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, from 9-10 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Angel Caner Fund or Monroe United Methodist Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020